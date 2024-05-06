;
International

Speaker of the House seat up for grabs again

ByGemma Iso

May 6, 2024
The drama in Capitol Hill is about to kick into high gear as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., vows to push for a vote this week to remove Speaker of the House Mike Johnson from his position. While the move is anticipated to be unsuccessful, it has reignited discussions about who could fill the coveted role in the event of another vacancy.

With House Democrats staunchly backing Johnson and aiming to avoid prolonged leadership vacuums, chaos looms large. Greene’s declaration has set tongues wagging about the possible contenders for the speaker’s chair, with speculation swirling around familiar faces from past attempts.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., stands out, having been the initial nominee following former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s departure. However, Scalise’s bid was short-lived due to health concerns and doubts about securing adequate support.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also threw his hat into the ring in the wake of Scalise’s withdrawal, but his efforts were similarly thwarted after several unsuccessful rounds of voting. Meanwhile, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., briefly entered the fray before bowing out amidst internal party pressures.

In the event of another vacancy, wildcard candidates could emerge, including Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., both of whom made bids for the speakership in the past. Additionally, figures like Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., and Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., may re-enter the fray alongside potential newcomers like Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

Yet, with the Republican conference fractured and holding a narrow majority, the question remains: Can any of these candidates bridge the divide and unite the party under their leadership?

As tensions mount and allegiances shift, all eyes are on Capitol Hill for the next chapter in the House speaker saga.

