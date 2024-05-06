;
Trump calls Biden’s administration a bunch of ‘DC Thugs’

May 6, 2024
trump-calls-biden’s-administration-a-bunch-of-‘dc-thugs’

Trump trial

In a fiery social media tirade, former President Donald Trump lashed out at what he called President Joe Biden’s “DC thugs,” amidst the backdrop of the indictment of Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife on bribery charges. Trump accused the Biden administration of targeting Cuellar for his stance on border control, alleging a politically motivated move to silence dissent within the Democratic Party.

While Trump labeled Biden’s administration as “DC thugs” and accused them of targeting Cuellar for not aligning with their immigration policies. he also congratulated the resignation of Kim Godwin as head of  ABC.

“Happy to report that Kim Godwin, Head of ABC, has resigned. Could it be the unfair reporting on EVERYTHING TRUMP? In any event, GOOD RIDDANCE! Hopefully somebody else will be able to control George Slopadopolous and the rest of the Fake News Thugs over at ABC? Best wishes Kim!,” he wrote on TruthSocial.

Trump on DC Thugs

“Biden just indicted Henry Cuellar because the respected Democrat congressman wouldn’t play crooked Joe’s open border game. He was for border control, so they said, ‘Let’s use the FBI and DOJ to take him out!’

“This is the way they operate. They’re a bunch of DC thugs, and at some point they will be paying a very big price for what they have done to our country. CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”

On Cuellar, whose wife is also indicted, it is based on allegations that the Cuellars received bribes from a foreign oil company and a Mexican bank, with Mr. Cuellar allegedly influencing US foreign policy in exchange. However, Cuellar maintains his innocence.

The charges against the Cuellars include allegations of money laundering and violations of acting as agents of a foreign organization. Mr. Cuellar has a background in politics and has previous involvement with the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

The attack on Biden highlights Trump’s rhetoric against Biden, portraying him as a “threat to democracy.”

The post Trump calls Biden’s administration a bunch of ‘DC Thugs’ appeared first on The Independent News.

