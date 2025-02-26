International

Elizabeth Holmes’ appeal rejected in Theranos fraud case

February 26, 2025

INTERNATIONAL: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has faced a significant legal setback as her appeal against her conviction for defrauding investors in the now-defunct blood-testing company was rejected by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Holmes, who was sentenced to over 11 years in prison, had hoped to overturn her conviction by challenging key aspects of the trial evidence and testimony. However, according to a recent BBC report, the court dismissed her arguments, leaving her sentence intact.

A rejection of the ‘mirage’ of Theranos

Holmes, who co-founded the Silicon Valley start-up Theranos, which once boasted a $9 billion valuation, was convicted in 2022 of conspiracy and wire fraud after misleading investors about the company’s financial health and the efficacy of its blood-testing technology. Central to the case was the claim that Theranos’s technology could perform accurate blood tests using just a finger prick, a promise the court described as “nothing more than a mirage.” In the opinion issued by Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen, the court emphasized that the grandiose claims made by Holmes and her ex-partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, were “half-truths and outright lies.”

Holmes and Balwani were sentenced for their role in the fraud, with Balwani receiving a sentence of more than 12 years. Both individuals had hoped to challenge their convictions on multiple grounds. Holmes, in particular, argued that statements by Balwani, including his claims of “owning” the company’s financial model, should have been included in her trial. She also challenged the inclusion of expert testimony from former Theranos employees and a government inspection report, all of which the court ultimately rejected.

The aftermath of a high-profile scandal

Theranos’s rise and fall became a symbol of Silicon Valley’s culture of hype and ambition gone awry. Once seen as a revolutionary company that would change the landscape of medical diagnostics, the company’s promises proved to be unrealistic. Internal struggles and reports exposing the limitations of its technology led to a grand jury investigation, which ultimately resulted in the convictions of Holmes and Balwani.

Despite attempts to overturn their convictions, both Holmes and Balwani now face the reality of their sentences. Holmes entered prison in Texas in 2023, and her appeal’s rejection reinforces the legal and financial consequences of her role in one of Silicon Valley’s most infamous frauds. As the saga of Theranos continues to unfold, it remains a cautionary tale for investors, entrepreneurs, and the tech industry at large.

