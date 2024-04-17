Featured News In the Hood

Customer shocked to open a can of mouldy mushroom soup she bought from the store

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

April 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: An unhappy customer took to an online complaint group on Monday (April 15) to share photos of a newly opened can of mushroom potage.

To her surprise, she opened a can of moldy soup instead of finding thick broth. “After opening, I saw a terrible and disgusting spoilt soup inside,” online user Sheryl Soh wrote, adding, “(It) stated: ‘Expires on 09/08/2025.”

Many reacted to the post and responded with their two cents. Some people encouraged Ms Soh to return the item to the store where she bought it.

“Go back to (the store) with the receipt and show them,” said one. “Either you will get a refund or exchange it with another mushroom potage.”

“If you email (the store) or send (a message) in the online feedback, they will get back to you and let you change (it) to something else,” wrote another.

“They will not ignore complaints or feedback. I’ve experienced it once before. And they will start checking on that product.”

See also  Woman paid $5.30 for dish of ‘1 meat 1 vegetable 1 noodle’ asks if public hospital foodcourt should charge higher than other places

Read also: Man expresses concern after an organisation sent him food items past expiry date

Why people should avoid eating food from dented cans

Others pointed out a dent at the rim, saying it could be the culprit for the mould. “There is an obvious dent at the rim, bacteria can seep in,” said one. “That’s why the content turned bad.”

“Always choose (ones) without dents on the can,” said another.

According to an article by McGill University, when a can is dented, it can actually strain the metal. In turn, tiny cracks that lead to a loss of sterility can develop. Microbes and moulds can then enter and cause such reactions inside the can.

In other news, similar complaints concerning food also made news after customers shared them on social media.

For instance, early in the month, a foreigner took to an online group to share an experience he called “horrible” after he claimed to have found steel wool in his food.

See also  HDB resident calls out irresponsible pet owner for letting their cat out to poo & pee everywhere

The incident “tainted” the man’s view of Singapore, which he considered a “utopia.”

Read also: Steel wool found in food: Foreigner horrified, says Singapore “utopia” is “tainted”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

18yo dental assistant, who works 11 hours daily for S$1.59K/month salary asks, “Are these hours and this pay the norm in Singapore?”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she’s forced to wake up at 5:40am to work without any rest in between and can only sleep at 12-1 am

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Public sector worker says he’s “waiting eagerly for more layoffs” in Singapore if S’poreans don’t “let go of their ego, chasing private sector jobs”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Sports

Netball: Singapore Vandas bounce back to Asian Championship glory, eyeing SEA Games crown

October 28, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Property

Property analysts: Upcoming Tampines Street 95 units price to start over S$1,600 psf

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s biomedical sector boosts manufacturing output in September

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China’s child trafficker who sold 17 children sentenced to death

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.