TADA driver insists on taking CTE against passenger’s wishes, then asks to alight mid-journey

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to express frustration over a TADA driver who insisted on taking his own preferred route instead of following her directions and then later asking her to get out of his vehicle in the middle of the trip.

“This TADA driver refused to go to Braddell road via Lorong Chuan (a route I take to work every day) insisting instead on taking the CTE which would cost extra $2 for negligible time savings (5 mins max).

He asked me to alight in the middle of my journey, and so I did. Immediately after he marked the ride as ‘ended’,” wrote Ms Elizabeth Zhou on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday morning (Aug 30).

She added a screenshot of the trip, which had indeed been marked as “Completed.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Zhou, as well as to TADA.

The post has since been shared multiple times and has received a number of comments.

“All drivers asking customer(s) to alight must be ban(ned) for life, just imagine if young students are ask(ed) to alight at dark roads,” wrote one netizen.

However, another told her that drivers can choose their own routes. “As irritating as it is to get charge ERP I know… I help do public service education for ya.. I won’t post direct link to LTA or the respective PHV FAQs… Goggle this ‘driver can choose route phv’.”

The post author thanked him but added, “I just read Tada’s guidelines on route decision and it is stated that driver and customer can choose route. In this case, the driver did not want to even listen to me. He also asked me to get off which I did, and he then ended the ride and charged me full fare.”

Another also posted a helpful comment.

“Service industry – need to be service oriented. And most important, give proper customer service. To end the ride halfway is definitely wrong!” chimed in another.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts