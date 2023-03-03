‘So, apparently this is how butter sugar toast at Heavenly Wang looks like’ —disappointed netizen unhappy with food, service

SINGAPORE: A woman posted pictures of what was supposed to be butter sugar toast from food and beverage company Heavenly Wang which looked decidedly unappetizing. The image showed gobs of butter sitting on the bread, not even spread evenly.

Moreover, as Ms Siti Hamidah wrote on a Mar 1 (Wednesday) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, the service was also poor, with the woman who attended her being unhelpful, even “curt.”

“So, apparently this is how butter sugar toast at Heavenly Wang looks like. I am genuinely curious? Is it meant to be just one block of butter like that not evenly cut and placed on the bread?,” wrote Ms Siti.

In a comment to her post, she wrote, “If like this, half the bread all I taste is butter, the other half is plain. The butter so thick at one part can be overwhelming for a single bite, don’t u think?”

She added that she was surprised when she asked the woman at the counter if she could help her either by putting the soft boiled eggs she had ordered in boiling hot water for some minutes longer, or give her a cup with boiling water so she can put the eggs in herself, as she is unable to tolerate eggs that are undercooked.

The woman, however, refused, and did not have a pleasant attitude at that.

“She was so curt in her reply and just told me off saying ‘We don’t do such things,’” Ms Siti wrote.

Since the Heavenly Wang branch she had gone to was at Sengkang General Hospital, as evidenced by the receipt she provided along with her post, she added that “A little bit of flexibility would have been nice. This outlet is in a hospital and some of us could be patients who may need eggs to be a bit more cooked.

Netizens commenting on Ms Siti’s post were sympathetic, with one writing “The staff just simply boh chap,” (don’t care).

Another tagged the eatery and expressed the hope that Ms Siti’s post will be seen.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Ms Siti and Heavenly Wang.

