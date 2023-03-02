‘Very rude’ cashier scans items wrongly but shouts at customer instead, says ‘it doesn’t matter because I’m resigning already’

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media after an unpleasant experience at a grocery, wherein she was shouted at and threatened by a cashier, who told her, “it doesn’t matter because I’m resigning already.”

Ms Caitlin Lim wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday night (March 1) about her encounter with a “Very rude cashier at HAO Mart Blk 91, Telok Blangah St 31.”

The cashier scanned the prices incorrectly but refused to admit it, wrote Ms Lim, and when she tried to explain the cashier’s mistake, the cashier shouted and argued with her, insisting she had done it correctly.

Ms Lim later asked an older male shop staff to help her, and she got a refund of over $11 due to the female cashier’s mistaken scanning of prices on the items Ms Lim bought.

She wrote, “I couldn’t reason with her, so I asked the older uncle to assist me and refund. She become provocative and said, ‘it’s because you cannot debate with me.’”

And when Ms Lim told the cashier that this is not the way to speak to people, the cashier responded, “it doesn’t matter because I’m resigning already”.

To make matters worse, the cashier allegedly threatened Ms Lim, telling her she could not leave and saying she would find out “where I live by using CCTV.”

Ms Lim ended her post by asking, “At the end of the day, who wants to have to deal with such uncivilised and unpleasant people?!”

In a comment on her post, Ms Lim explained the cashier’s behaviour further.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to HAO Mart for comment. /TISG

