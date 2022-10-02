‘Hulk smash.’ Drunk employee starts fight & wreaks havoc at Eastpoint Mall grocery, immediately gets fired

- Advertisement -

A video of the aftermath of the rage of a drunk employee at a supermarket at Eastpoint Mall went viral online on Saturday (Oct 1), getting thousands of views on TikTok and Facebook.

The man, 31, was said to have gotten into an argument with another person, which escalated into a brawl that ended up with the man knocking over multiple shelves and scattering groceries all over the supermarket floor.

Footage from after the fight show goods and shelves strewn haphazardly in multiple areas. One photo shows that some liquids had been spilt as well.

The incident occurred on Friday evening (Sept 30) at Sri Murugan supermarket on the mall’s fourth storey.

It was shared on TikTok on @piyushjain2405’s account and was captioned, “Some a**hole did this at Murugan store, Eastpoint mall Simei

The TikToker added in a comment “As per sources : One of the worker lost his temper and had some argument. He then messed up few racks ….. police came and took him away.”

A 63-year-old witness named Mr Yang told Shin Min Daily News that two men were seen shouting at each other. One of the men flew into a rage and started shoving the grocery shelves over.

His fit of rage, which caused over ten shelves to be knocked over, was said to have lasted around ten minutes.

The police were called in to intervene.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation, public nuisance and causing annoyance when drunk”, the police told Mothership.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man who caused damage had worked at the store, but is believed that he had been consuming alcohol during his shift when he got into the tussle with his co-worker.

He was fired from his job right there and then.

The grocery staff started clearing away the damage as soon as the police left the premises at around 9:00 on Friday night.

The same video posted on TikTok by @piyushjain2405 was also published on the 新加坡华人华语网 ,Sg Chinese Community Facebook page.

