SINGAPORE: The Singapore Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises has reported a notable increase in the adoption of job-sharing arrangements among local companies, revealing that one in ten local companies is now open to implementing job-sharing arrangements. This is a marked rise from the mere 2 per cent recorded just five years ago.

The report comes amid the Government’s focus on flexible working arrangements in response to the challenges posed by a tight labour market, an ageing workforce, and the growing number of individuals assuming caregiving responsibilities at home.

The Government announced on Tuesday that, starting in December, local companies will be required to respond to employees’ requests for flexible working arrangements in accordance with the official guidance released last week by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises noted that while job-sharing arrangements are relatively straightforward to implement for labour-based positions, they pose greater challenges when it comes to roles occupied by professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMETs).

Nevertheless, some forward-thinking companies are proactively exploring and embracing flexible working arrangements despite these constraints.

Among the trailblazers in this regard is PR firm Brand Cellar, which offers its employees the option to share work responsibilities. Currently, co-working arrangements constitute 20% of the company’s total workforce.

Since introducing this option, Brand Cellar has observed a marked improvement in its talent retention rate, underscoring the tangible benefits of accommodating diverse working preferences.

Flexible working arrangements offer a myriad of advantages for both employers and employees.

For businesses, such arrangements can enhance operational efficiency by ensuring optimal resource utilization while fostering a more agile and adaptable workforce.

By catering to employees’ individual needs and preferences, companies can boost morale, productivity, and overall job satisfaction, thereby reducing turnover rates and enhancing employee loyalty.

Conversely, employees benefit from greater work-life balance, reduced commute times, and increased schedule autonomy.

Flexible arrangements enable individuals to better manage personal commitments, such as caregiving responsibilities, without compromising their professional aspirations.

As Singapore navigates the evolving dynamics of its labour market, the surge in job-sharing arrangements reflects a broader paradigm shift towards more inclusive and adaptable employment practices.

Some analysts say that businesses that embrace flexibility and innovation may address immediate labour challenges and cultivate a more resilient and sustainable workforce.

