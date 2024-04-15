In the Hood

Uncleared tables at Tmn Jurong Food Centre; diner was even told there’s no need to return plates to stall

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: A dissatisfied diner took to social media to complain after he saw uncleared tables at Taman Jurong Food Centre. To make matters worse, he said another diner told him that clearing the table was unnecessary.

Mr Yi Xiao posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Saturday (April 13) photos of a corner at the food centre where “many patrons walk away after their meals, without clearing the tables.”

He added, “One of the patrons (in senior age) said that patrons who order food from the hot plate stall are not required to clear their tables. Even items like drinks are not cleared by the patrons.”

Mr Yi also wrote that the exception the patron cited is not stated in posters put up by the National Environment Agency (NEA), which oversees food centres.

Addressing the agency, he wrote, “NEA, time to send your enforcement team to Taman Jurong Food Centre.”

In May last year, the NEA and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that there would be stricter rules for individuals who don’t return their food trays and crockery.

See also  Litterbug dumps big pile of old clothes at void deck in Nee Soon

The agencies said that starting from June 1, 2023, at food courts, the following would apply for individuals who fail to return their used trays and crockery:

First-time offenders will receive a written warning, while repeat offenders will be fined or charged in court.

“The stepped-up enforcement on table littering from 1 June onwards aims to ensure that the good efforts of the majority who return their used trays and crockery are not marred by the inconsiderate behaviour of the minority,” reads the joint statement from the NEA and the SFA, which can be found here.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Mr Yi Xiao and the NEA for further comment or updates.

Many commenters agreed with Mr Xi about the need for diners to comply with NEA’s rules about table littering and clear their own tables after eating.

Others, however, expressed some concerns about carrying back hot plates, as this could injure children who may bump into the diners bearing the hot plates.

See also  'Ridiculous daylight robbery' — Customer shocked at $2 for Neskopi, which had been $1.50 week before

“There r certain stalls like hot pot, claypot rice etc with heavy pots tht the stall owners would rather handle themselves so of course patrons will leave everything there for the stall owners as they want to be responsible,” one woman pointed out. /TISG

Read also: Netizen says messy tray return, tables & floor at Albert Food Centre shows ‘1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre and people’

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

In the Hood

Shrinkflation: Diners are saying KFC chicken pieces are smaller than condiment packets

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Tenant claims their landlord frequently invades their privacy, even threatened to enter while sick girlfriend was asleep

October 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

Only in SG: Reddit users amazed at mobile phone & wallet used to chope table

October 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

SG employee says his manager ignores feedback and even “laughs it off” when confronted about why he sends emails to staff at 3am

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer wants her to sleep in their bomb shelter, but their concerned daughter asks S’poreans, “Isn’t this unethical? What can I do?”

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

SG man asks, “Is it cringy to be proud of my NS service?” because his classmate says, “It’s cringy” to hang his “NS keychain” on his backpack

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common for Singaporeans to eat with their mouth open?” — Foreigner asks after one SG man kept chewing his food with his mouth open

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.