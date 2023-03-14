Netizen says messy tray return, tables & floor at Albert Food Centre shows ‘1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre and people’

SINGAPORE: In a post that has now gone viral, a netizen claimed that a tray return area full of dirty dishes, plus tables full of used plates and cutlery, as well as a lot of garbage on the floor at Albert Food Centre at Bugis means that Singapore is a “1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre and people.”

Facebook user Kong MaLa posted twenty photos that showed the “Sad situation!” at the food centre on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page, saying that the pictures had been taken at “7pm today, 10 Mar 2023!”

The post has gone on to be widely shared and commented on, with blame placed on management, cleaners, and diners themselves.

Others said that understaffing is the main problem.

One wrote that the National Environment Agency (NEA) should step in.

Some netizens added that the situation is the same in other hawker centers as well, such as Hong Lim Food Centre.

A report in Shin Min Daily News quotes an employee from Albert Food Centre as saying that the staff is indeed undermanned because their supervisor had resigned.

It also quoted a stall owner as saying that the problem has been ongoing for the last few months and that owners of drinks stalls have needed to pitch in and take back their cups from tray return areas, or even clean the trays themselves, as cleaners simply have too much to do.

/TISG

