SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based multinational group, RGE, is teaming up with the Singapore Fashion Council to roll out the “Responsible Fashion Scholarship,” which aims to champion the next wave of fashion pioneers in the nation.

According to Singapore Business Review, this initiative, funded by RGE with a one-time S$10,000 award, is specifically designed for Singaporean citizens or permanent residents enrolled in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programs at accredited institutions.

The scholarship seeks to empower individuals with a passion for fashion and a commitment to sustainability.

Applicants interested in areas such as Sustainability in the Fashion or Textile Industry, Circularity in the Fashion Industry, and Sustainable Innovation for Material Science/Research for Fashion/Textile Industry are encouraged to apply, as they will be given priority consideration.

The scholarship recipients will receive financial support for their educational journey and be expected to make meaningful contributions to the local fashion sector two years after graduation.

They will have the freedom to utilise the funds for various educational expenses.

RGE’s dedication to sustainable fashion and textile recycling is evident through its investments. Over the span of three years, RGE has committed S$3 million to the Textile & Fashion Federation’s sustainability program.

Additionally, they have established a five-year research partnership with Nanyang Technological University. /TISG

Featured image: Depositphotos