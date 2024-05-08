In a remarkable achievement, YG Entertainment’s latest girl group, BABYMONSTER, continues to dominate the US Billboard charts, maintaining a strong presence for five consecutive weeks.

According to the latest data from US Billboard on May 7, KST, BABYMONSTER’s debut mini-album title track ‘SHEESH’ has attained the 21st position on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart and claimed the 47th spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Impressing rankings

Since its debut on April 9, ‘SHEESH’ has consistently maintained its momentum, solidifying its position in the mainstream pop market.

Initially debuting at 35th and 87th positions on the Billboard Global and Global 200 charts, respectively, the song has sustained its impressive rankings, reflecting global fans’ increasing interest and support towards BABYMONSTER.

In addition to Billboard, BABYMONSTER has been making notable progress on various global music charts. ‘SHEESH’ has dominated the Spotify Daily Top Song Chart for 36 consecutive days and has secured a spot on the Weekly Top Song Chart for four consecutive weeks, accumulating over 68 million streams to date.

New record

The group’s popularity on YouTube expands, with the ‘SHEESH’ music video amassing over 100 million views within a mere 10 days of its debut, establishing a new milestone as the quickest debut song by a K-pop girl group to achieve this feat.

Within 33 days, the video hit an impressive 200 million views. Moreover, the performance video for the song has garnered over 89 million views and is expected to exceed 100 million views soon.

Formed in 2023 through the reality show “Last Evaluation,” BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment’s first girl group since BLACKPINK’s debut in 2016. Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita make up the group.

They debuted with a digital single, “BATTER UP,” on Nov 27th, 2023, as a six-member group due to Ahyeon being on hiatus for health reasons.

Ahyeon rejoined the group, and BABYMONSTER officially debuted as a complete seven-member group with their first mini-album, “BABYMONS7ER,” on April 1st, 2024.