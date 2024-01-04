Featured News In the Hood

Recycling bin or trash bin? — Resident complains: “I really don’t know the purpose of recycling box”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: After a resident shared a photo of a textile recycling bin surrounded by bags filled with all sorts of things, a handful of others took part in a conversation on what such bins are actually for.

Online user Grace Wcy took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (Jan 2) to share a photo of a filled-up textile recycling bin in Rivervale, a neighbourhood in Sengkang. Surrounding the bin were bags full of many other items. “Is it a trash bin or recycling bin?” Ms Wcy wrote. “I really don’t know the purpose of the recycling box.”

Recycling bin vs trash bin

A few responded to Ms Wcy’s post, sharing their two cents on sustainability in the fashion world. 

“Nowadays when you need to dispose of your old clothes, newspaper, books, etc. you have to also buy a 5-cent plastic bag for the people who come round to collect from you when they are making money from your disposals and not providing plastic bags for you to pack your items for them,” said one.

“When the wind blows, you find newspapers (and) light items flying all over the places. This is how modern Singapore look(s) today. Singapore. Our Minister should pass a law for these collectors to pay us for the saleable disposals or at least provide plastic bags together with their flyers when they are coming to collect from us.”

Another wrote, “You can do your part by reporting it. There is a link for doing that on the bin. I actually like this bin because it gives the option to recycle textiles.

These items are not accepted in the blue bin. If everyone can take care of things, recycle properly, donate the correct used items and not have this ‘not mine so not my problem’ attitude then the world will be a better place, these situations/complains will not exist.”

What are recycling bins actually for?

Cloop, a circular fashion enterprise, is on a mission to address the problems of overconsumption and wastage in the fashion world. According to its website, the enterprise aims to do this by “closing the textile loop with solutions for preloved apparel/textiles and sustainable shopping alternatives.”

The initiative was founded by zero-waste lifestyle advocate and activist Jasmine Tuan and conservationist and youth mentor Tan Yin Ling. Cloop Life Line Bins can be found all around Singapore. The initiative accepts all sorts of textiles–from underwear, shoes, accessories, and even pillows.

Textiles that are collected are restored and sorted. Then, depending on their condition, they are re-circulated. While some go to certain beneficiaries, part of the proceeds of other items are donated to charity. Cloop aims to build a community that champions clothing and accessories that are made in an ethical and eco-friendly manner.

