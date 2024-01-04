In the Hood

“Nuisance neighbour” — Man leaves rotten food out in container daily to “make corridor smell”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: A resident recently took to an online forum to share the antics of a “petty nuisance neighbour,” who was reported to do things such as leave a container of rotten food out and spray pesticide towards his neighbour’s door.

The stressed-out resident shared that he and his wife are now looking for a new home. “What to do with petty nuisance neighbour playing mind games with us?” This was the question a fed-up resident posted to a Singaporean online forum, Reddit, on Tuesday (Jan 2).

“It’s a rental block with units facing each other,” the post read. “His house is in front of ours. (We) had reported him for his hoarding along the corridor as our clothes got stuck on his items a few times while walking past and it’s hard to even push a bicycle past his items.”

The writer shared that though he tried to be understanding, the neighbour has not changed his behaviour. I know in these kinds of living environments, we should practice tolerance and I did sit on it and spoke to him nicely before but to no avail,” he said. “Lots of excuses from him about keeping his things.”

See also  Wild parties & sex acts at serviced apartment on Emerald Hill Road upset neighbours

According to the post, despite the Town Council already getting involved, the neighbour reverted to his ways. “Recently, (the) Town Council finally removed his things along the corridor,” the resident wrote. “He managed to get some of it back to put back along the corridor.”

To make matters worse, the problematic neighbour has allegedly resorted to other antics. “Now every morning, he puts out a container of rotten food to make the corridor smell so that I can’t open my doors for some air,” the post read.

“Every evening, when he comes back from his ice-cream selling job, he will spray pesticide towards our door from his home. All these every single day without fail. (The) Town Council can’t do much as usual and (the) CDRT is the last resort.”

The distressed resident turned to Singaporeans to ask for advice on the matter. “Does anyone know any other steps to take?” he asked before adding, “Before anyone comments ‘Get a new house,’ yes, my wife and I are looking in the market for one now. But we’ll still be here awhile.”

See also  Neighbour's noisy parrot forces woman to sell her Bedok HDB flat; noise pollution problem for many

Filing neighbour dispute claims

According to the Singapore Courts government website, The Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT) “hear disputes under the Community Disputes Resolution Act (CDRA) between neighbours involving acts of unreasonable interference with the enjoyment or use of places of residence.”

However, the government urges people first to understand what cases are eligible for the claim and to understand the possible outcomes of such a claim before filing one.

What to do with petty nuisance neighbour playing mind games with us?
byu/Raftel88 insingapore

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

“Either put a window grill or shut your window!” — Woman advises parents after a man risks his own life to rescue their child on HDB block ledge

October 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Has anyone felt inconvenienced by how the new info is displayed in the MRT?” — S’porean who prefers the “old station map” asks

October 20, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

Singaporeans miss the good old days when “$1 will get you 4 sticks of Otak Otak at the old Sheng Siong Woodlands Centre”

October 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Lifestyle

Japanese man aims to become ‘god of marriage’ by having 4 wives, 2 girlfriends and wanting to father over 50 children!

October 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

China’s PhD marvel: Can a 29-year-old really hold 4 PhDs and multiple Master’s degrees?

October 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Property

Developers expected to bid cautiously for Lentor and River Valley sites amidst upcoming supply of new private homes and unsold inventory

October 21, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

“Either put a window grill or shut your window!” — Woman advises parents after a man risks his own life to rescue their child on HDB block ledge

October 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.