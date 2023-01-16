Pork belly hung outside HDB flat window at Bukit Batok, drips soy sauce on neighbour’s clean clothes below

SINGAPORE — Chalk this up to another difficult neighbour problem—when your freshly washed clothes get soiled with soy sauce. But for one man, this is exactly what happened.

Mr Bob Tan, a resident, took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Jan 15) in a post that said, “My neighbour hangs pork belly outside the flat’s kitchen window and dirty all my just washed cloths with soy sauce,” with added photos that show what he means.

In the pictures, a row of pork bellies can be seen hanging on a laundry line out of a flat window. Directly below them are clothes hanging from another line. Mr Tan lives at Bukit Batok St 52, reports say.

Commenters on his post were equally outraged, with many urging him to report his neighbour. “Can report to one service app,” wrote one.

Another urged Mr Tan to report the matter to the police, but he seemed unsure about it.

Others said reporting to NEA (the National Environment Agency), HDB (the Housing and Development Board), or the town council would be better.

One commenter, however, jokingly urged Mr Tan to take matters into his own hands. “Buy a strong and big water gun. Fill it with ink. Shoot it up. Meanwhile be a considerate neighbour. Inform all the other neighbours below you before doing it.”

Others pointed out how disrespectful and insensitive the neighbour is, although they may be unaware of it.

To some, the unhygienic aspect was the bigger issue.

One commenter said that they had experienced the same issue in the past.

“We had this issue before, the smell of the pork went into our place.. my dad went up to talk to the neighbour nicely and they surprisingly did not know they were affecting other people.”

A netizen suggested that fining the neighbour would be effective.

“Only way to solve this problem is to enforce it as a law and fine the owners. Heavy fine. Like car summon, authorities to take pic and then sent the fine to the address. No need tok so much to them. Once they rec the fine,all the pork belly will dissappear. Only fine will solve the prob. What education n tok no use.”

