‘At least install a food delivery box’: Rider criticised after food packages left on HDB floor

SINGAPORE: A netizen voiced a complaint on social media about a food delivery driver who uses an unregistered e-bike to deliver food. Furthermore, the driver also allegedly exhibits poor food hygiene practices because the food deliveries were just placed on the floor.

As shown in the photos provided by the netizen online, it was seen that a black electronic vehicle had been delivering several food packages at once, and some of these were placed on the floor of the HDB block.

“At least install a food delivery box,” the post added.

With this, other netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what was posted. One comment stated: “Honestly, I don’t care whether the e-bike is registered or not; that’s his responsibility. What concerns me is food hygiene. Food meant for customers or maybe my food, so he should not simply be placed on the floor. Regulations matter, but protecting consumers’ health should matter even more.”

Some claimed that the food delivery rider is just doing his/her job, and people should be a little more understanding because they also have a family to support. Others suggested that the netizen should have just confronted the rider instead of posting the concern on social media.

“Mind ur bloody own business, the rider didn’t create any nuisance,” another comment declared.

Moreover, some decided not to believe the post at all, and are looking for more evidence such as a video of what really happened. Others don’t want to judge what happened by just looking at the photos and the captions that were posted.

“I don’t believe captions nowadays. Just to back up comments for own self. Creating division for the community. We have to be aware of the media nowadays.. some are fake and some are genuine stories,” a comment concluded.

This post has started a discussion about the need for the community to balance empathy and responsibility with regard to delivery riders, especially when they are dealing with public safety and food hygiene.

While some netizens believe the delivery rider should be given the benefit of the doubt, others said proper food handling and compliance with food safety regulations should not be compromised and overlooked.