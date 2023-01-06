Netizen asks advice on how to handle neighbour who shouts at her for keeping shoe rack outside unit

SINGAPORE – A Reddit user took to the platform to ask for advice after encountering problems with one neighbour who “has made multiple demands (loud and rude) to me that I am not allowed to keep a shoe rack or shoes outside my house.”

“I understand that it is important to maintain a clean and organized appearance in the building, and I assure you that I have a small shoe rack and keep my shoes neatly on a mat outside my unit. I am not sure why my neighbor has taken issue with this and I do not want to cause any further problems or conflict,” Reddit user woohoo9876 wrote on r/SingaporeRaw on Wednesday (Jan 4), asking for advice on how to handle the situation.

“She has made multiple demands including shouting at me when I’m in my unit. Does that constitute harassment, and is there any legal recourse for me?” the post owner added.

The neighbour has also escalated the matter, bringing it up with the management of the condominium where they live.

Fortunately, the management has said that keeping a shoe rack or shoes outside the unit is a non-issue, with nearly all the other people who live there keeping their shoes outside their units.

Some Reddit users who commented on the post agreed that what the neighbour was doing was harassment. “Yes, that’s harassment. You need to put her back in her place,” one wrote.

“Fight fire with fire, I don’t think people like this will be amicable either way,” a netizen urged. One comment was that a police report could be filed.

Others chimed in concerning their own problems with their neighbours.

Another Reddit user, however, advised the netizen who put the post up to take the sweet route, literally, and give the neighbour “a small box of cake or chocolates or whatever.”

/TISG

