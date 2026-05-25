ICA: Heavy traffic is expected at Singapore land checkpoints during June school holidays

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans planning a fast drive north or a family getaway may want to leave earlier than usual over the next month. The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) says very heavy traffic is expected at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints from May 26 to Jun 28, covering the Hari Raya Haji period, the Vesak Day long weekend and the June school holidays.

The warning comes after a recent preview of what peak travel looks like now. During the Labour Day long weekend from April 30 to May 3, over two million travellers crossed both land checkpoints.

On the busiest day alone, close to 580,000 people moved through the crossings, with some car travellers waiting up to three hours due to traffic build-up from Malaysia. So, for regular cross-border travellers, expect crowds, plan ahead, and don’t assume old travel times still apply.

More travellers, tighter checks

ICA said travellers should also expect longer waiting times because security checks at all checkpoints have been tightened since Feb 28 amid a heightened global security climate and recent developments in the Middle East.

At the same time, ICA says its newer clearance systems are helping move people faster than before. These include QR code clearance and facial clearance for motorcyclists and pillion riders.

Those measures have also raised throughput during departure peaks by more than 35 per cent compared with pre-COVID-19 levels, allowing an extra 7,600 travellers to clear every hour. Travellers are encouraged to generate QR codes through the MyICA mobile app before arriving.

Queue-cutters are being watched

ICA has used the advisory to remind motorists that checkpoint rules aren’t optional. Vehicle drivers are expected to follow lane discipline, obey traffic directions, and cooperate with officers. Queue-cutting, which frustrates drivers during peak periods, can slow everyone else down.

Those caught cutting in line may be sent to the back to start over.

During the Labour Day long weekend, ICA took action against 19 motorists for traffic-related offences and dangerous behaviour. Penalties included a referral for investigation, forced re-queuing, and bans on entering Singapore.

Small checks that save big headaches

ICA also reminded travellers to handle the basics before leaving home. Passports should have at least six months of validity remaining.

Short-term visitors, including those holding in-principle approval for long-term passes, must submit their Singapore Arrival Card with a health declaration through MyICA within three days before arrival. Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders should update passport details where required.

Drivers of foreign vehicles should also ensure their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), insurance and entry documents are valid.

ICA added that from Nov 2, 2026, foreign-registered vehicles with unpaid traffic, parking, or vehicle emissions fines in Singapore will not be allowed to apply for or renew their VEP and may be denied entry.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) ICA: Heavy traffic expected in Singapore at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints during Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day weekend and June school holidays

Yes, long queues are annoying, but most checkpoint delays worsen when travellers arrive unprepared or try to outsmart the system. Therefore, leaving earlier, checking traffic first and spending one extra minute on paperwork is still faster than spending three hours staring at brake lights.