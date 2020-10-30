Recycle bin explosion at Bukit Batok has netizens speculating on plausible causes

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a recycling bin engulfed in smoke after an explosion is circulating online. Netizens have been wondering why it happened as this was not the first time a recycle bin has exploded.

On Wednesday (Oct 28), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video contributed by a reader, of a recycle bin catching fire, it’s billowing smoke rising a few stories high. “Recycle bin exploded at Bukit Gombak. Is it another irresponsible person throw the cigarette inside?” read the caption.

Members from the online community have been scrutinising the cause of the explosion, with many hinting that it was due to a cigarette which was discarded improperly.

However, the issue of of a lack of designated bins to accommodate cigarette butts was highlighted by some concerned citizens. “Even if its smokers, ask yourselves. Throw butt into the drain, kenna by NEA,” said Facebook user Teh Garett. “Cigarette butts’ trays were also removed from many new bins nowadays.”

Others noted that the amount of smoke indicated the recycle bin had not been cleared promptly. Another probable cause mentioned by netizens were batteries or other flammable electronic devices. Facebook user Don Rive commented that it could have been a battery or a short circuit due to electrical problems as most of the rubbish chutes nowadays have electrical functions to push the rubbish to transfer to a truck.

According to a separate stomp.straitstimes.com report, a similar incident involving a fire at Block 314 Bukit Batok Street 33 on Oct 27 occurred. A recycling bin and a construction tool had caught fire in the area. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was promptly alerted to the fire which was extinguished using a hose reel. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the incident is under investigation, said the SCDF. It is unclear if the two incidents are the same.

About a month ago, on Sept 18, a National Environment Agency (NEA) recycle bin also exploded in Bukit Batok Street 32. The bin was placed at an open-air park, putting nearby vehicles at risk. Video footage of the fire was shared by All Singapore Stuff.

While it has not been confirmed if the bin was moved before the fire, footage showed the flames had spread to its surroundings, including a parked van. The vehicle’s side exposed to the flames was severely damaged, rendering it unusable for the owner.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire and used one compressed air foam backpack and a hose reel to extinguish the flames. Police investigations are ongoing, as reported by mothership.sg.

