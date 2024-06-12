NEA: New hawker centre to be developed in Yishun; residents to have more dining options

SINGAPORE: Residents of Yishun are set to benefit from the addition of a new hawker centre in their area, as announced by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on June 12.

The new hawker centre to be developed in Yishun is an addition to the existing Chong Pang Market and Food Centre and Yishun Park Hawker Centre.

In 2011, the Government announced a plan to build ten new hawker centres to address the lack of dining options in emerging housing estates.

This initiative aimed to ensure that residents in these areas had access to various affordable food choices. In 2015, the Government expanded this plan, announcing another ten new hawker centres, bringing the total to 20.

Currently, 12 new hawker centres have been completed and are operational.

Buangkok Hawker Centre at 70 Compassvale Bow

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre at 21 Canberra Link

Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre & Market at 2 Bukit Panjang Ring Road

Ci Yuan Hawker Centre at 51 Hougang Avenue 9

Fernvale Hawker Centre & Market at 21 Sengkang West Avenue

Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub at 1 Tampines Walk

Jurong West Hawker Centre at 50 Jurong West Street 61

Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre at 676 Woodlands Drive 71

One Punggol Hawker Centre at 1 Punggol Drive

Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre at 110 Pasir Ris Central

Senja Hawker Centre at 2 Senja Close

Yishun Park Hawker Centre at 51 Yishun Avenue 11

Seven more hawker centres are planned for locations, including Bidadari, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Punggol, Sengkang, and Tampines.

Residents can also look forward to Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre in Sengkang, Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre in Bidadari, and Punggol Coast Hawker Centre in Punggol, which are set to open this year.

NEA states, “The Government recognises the important social objectives that hawker centres serve.

NEA will continue to work with relevant agencies to study current and projected populations of towns, the availability of comparable food options and complementary facilities in the vicinity, and the availability of suitable sites.” /TISG