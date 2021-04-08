Home News Motorcyclist killed in accident involving two lorries on PIE

Motorcyclist killed in accident involving two lorries on PIE

Lorry driver arrested for careless driving, causing death

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页

Hana O

Singapore – A motorcyclist was involved in a fatal accident with two lorries along the Pan Island Expressway on Tuesday evening (Apr 6).

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with two lorries along PIE, reported Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com on Wednesday (Apr 6).

Emergency services were alerted to the incident near the Jurong Town Hall exit of PIE at about 7.50 pm.

The motorcyclist was found trapped under a lorry and was released using an airbag, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police and SCDF announced that the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Paramedics also examined three other people for injuries, the post noted. The individuals refused to be taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

The police confirmed that one of the lorry drivers, a 41-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving, causing death.

The post included photos and video footage of the accident.

One photo showed the impact of the collision causing a lorry’s bumper and front panels to dislodge.

A video showed SCDF personnel rushing to set up the blue death tent around the scene of the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

