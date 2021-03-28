Wife of food delivery rider killed in Kovan road accident says she can never forgive the driver

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A food delivery rider on a bicycle was involved in a fatal accident along Tampines Road on Tuesday (Mar 23). The wife of the victim told the media that she could never forgive the driver.

Mr Simon Teo, 42, was delivering food when he was allegedly run over while waiting at the T-junction to turn right on his electric bicycle into Hougang Avenue 1.

Mr Teo was allegedly hit from behind by a yellow Mini Cooper. He was sent to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has left behind his wife and their eight-year-old daughter.

The 34-year-old driver was arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the wife said, “I can’t forgive the driver!”

“I saw that the driver’s face was flushed and looked like he just drank, I can’t forgive him ever, and I don’t wish for him to come to the wake.”

The wife cried uncontrollably upon arriving at the scene and seeing her husband lying on the ground, said an eyewitness to Shin Min.

The woman had also questioned the driver if he was intoxicated; however, the latter appeared expressionless and did not respond.

Facebook page ROADS.sg posted photos of the accident as the family was seeking witnesses to the event.

A photo showed the rider’s bike down on the ground; his delivery bag ripped apart with the contents scattered on the road.

The impact was strong enough to damage the vehicle’s front bumper and shattered the windshield.

The wife waited at the hospital while doctors attended to her husband. A couple of hours later, they broke the sad news that they could not save him.

As her husband made most decisions in the household, the woman admitted feeling lost at the moment.

She told Shin Min that she wished to express gratitude to the Good Samaritans who stepped forward to help her husband after the accident happened.

The individuals checked on the man’s condition, held an umbrella over him as it was raining and directed traffic. They had also called the wife to inform her of the accident, allowing her to see her husband one last time.

The woman hopes that eyewitnesses to the accident or those with video footage could contact her.

It was reported that other food delivery workers are pooling funds to help the deceased’s family./TISG

