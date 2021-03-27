Food delivery rider killed in accident at Tampines Road, family seeking witnesses

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The family of a food delivery rider involved in a fatal accident along Tampines Road is seeking eyewitnesses.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded information on the accident on Thursday (Mar 25). According to the post, the accident happened on Tuesday (Mar 23) between 10 pm and 10.10 pm at the junction of Tampines Road and Hougang Avenue 1.

“Rider was waiting at the red lights to turn right before he made the turn; the driver came from behind and hit the victim,” the post added.

The photos attached showed the collision between the food delivery rider’s bicycle and a yellow Mini Cooper. A photo showed the rider’s bike down on the ground; his delivery bag ripped apart with the contents scattered on the road.

The impact was strong enough to damage the vehicle’s front bumper and shattered the windshield.

In an update, ROADS.sg noted the rider passed away the following morning.

A separate post by a relative of the victim confirmed the accident. “My uncle was involved in a fatal drunk driving accident while doing food delivery,” wrote Facebook user Wei Xiang. “Any video witness, please help,” the netizen requested.

Witnesses can contact the number posted by ROADS.sg./TISG

