SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has been ordered to pay a couple in India around S$3,480 (INR 213,585) for their “mental agony” after the business class seats they purchased for their flight would not recline automatically.

Due to the malfunction, the couple said they could not sleep but were forced to sit upright during the four hour and 50-minute trip from Hyderabad, India, to Singapore en route to Australia on May 23, 2023, reported India Today

SIA offered the couple, Mr Ravi Gupta and his wife, Ms Anjali Gupta, 10,000 Kris Flyer miles per person, but they rejected the offer. They had paid around INR 66,750 (S$1,087) each for their business class tickets, around INR 48,750 (S$794) more than what economy class seats on the same flight would have cost them.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Hyderabad ordered SIA to pay compensation to Mr Gupta, who is Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), and his wife.

USA Today reported on 30 Apr that a spokesperson from SIA confirmed the compensation amount, and added that while the seats that the couple occupied could not recline automatically, it could still do so manually.

“Our crew proactively checked in on these customers regularly and offered to manually recline the seat when needed. We apologize to Mr and Mrs Gupta for the inconvenience caused by this mechanical issue,” SIA said in a statement.

There were no further issues on the second leg of the couple’s flight to Perth, SIA said.

Last year, the airline reimbursed a New Zealand couple who had problems of a different nature during a 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore.

Gill and Warren Press said in early September that they had paid for premium economy seats on the flight, where they sat beside a passenger with an emotional support dog that disrupted their journey.

Ms Press said she “heard this noise – a heavy snorting” when they boarded, and asked a crew member if they could have different seats.

However, when they were told that the only seats available were at the back rows in economy class, the couple retained their original seats but transferred later on in the flight.

Midway into their journey, the dog began to pass gas and also entered Mr Press’ legroom, getting under his feet. Since Mr Press was only wearing shorts on the flight, he also got the dog’s drool on his leg.

After the flight, the couple complained to SIA and requested a refund. The carrier refunded the couple S$1590, which Ms Press said would be donated to Blind Low Vision NZ, a group that trains guide dogs. /TISG

Read also: Singapore Airlines gives S$1590 reimbursement to couple who sat next to a ‘snorting, farting’ dog on 13-hour flight