SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Thursday (Jan 4) that the 2023 Singapore-Cambridge GCE O-Level Examination results will be released on Jan 11, 2024, at 2:00 pm.

Students who took the exam may receive their results from their secondary schools. The schools will share further details on collection arrangements for the results.

MOE and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) added in their statement, however, that school candidates who are unwell should seek medical attention and not return to school to collect their results.

These students and others who cannot collect their results in person may appoint a proxy from the school to collect a physical copy.

Those assigned to collect the O-Level results for the students should bring the relevant documents for the school’s verification when they come to collect the results.

If candidates cannot appoint a proxy for collecting their O-Level results, they should contact their schools for assistance.

MOE and SEAB also said that the private candidates who took the O-Level exam last year and are eligible for Singpass may use their account to get their results online via SEAB’s Candidates Portal starting from 2:45 pm on Jan 11.

As for private candidates who are not eligible for Singpass, they can view their results on the portal after logging in via the account that they created during the registration.

“Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges (JC), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their GCE O-Level examination results,” the statement added.

School and private candidates will receive a digital copy of Form A through their registered email addresses from 2.00 pm onward on Jan 11. This form lists the applicant’s gross aggregate scores for JC, MI, polytechnic, and ITE aggregate types and courses to which he or she is eligible to apply under the JAE.

From 4 pm onward on Jan 11, the JAE Internet System will be accessible so students can submit their course choices. The results of the JAE application are scheduled for release on Feb 1 via SMS and through the JAE website.

“Applicants posted to JCs and MI are to report to their posted institutions on Friday, 2 February 2024. If students are unable to report to their posted JC or MI on the first day of school due to valid reasons, they should contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will reserve the place for them,” the statement says, adding that those who posted to polytechnics or ITE will be notified of enrollment details via email by the end of next month.

The complete details concerning MOE’s 2024 Joint Admissions Exercise, including early admissions and progression pathways, may be found here./TISG

