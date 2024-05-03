House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a pivotal vote next week in the House of Representatives, where a motion to remove him from his position looms large. Amidst this turmoil, his support among Republicans and Trump loyalists is dwindling, while Democrats and Biden backers rally behind him.

Breitbart states, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) intends to introduce a resolution to oust Johnson, but Democrats plan to thwart it by voting to table Greene’s motion. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is leading the charge to preserve Johnson’s role, signaling a strategic move by Democrats.

Johnson’s approval ratings paint a stark picture. While his support wanes among Republicans and Trump supporters, Democrats and Biden voters increasingly endorse him. These shifts mark a significant political realignment, challenging conventional party lines and reshaping Johnson’s political landscape.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Speaker Mike Johnson of supporting foreign wars

America is done with MAGA. We despise the hatred, bigotry, obstruction, and chaos you bring with your fake culture war nonsense. Saying “uniparty” has simply become code for “we failed again, as we always do”. You are a failure Ms. Greene. You’ve accomplished nothing. You… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) May 1, 2024

Following that, MTG states that the “uniparty” is all about funding foreign wars while showing a MUGA, (Make Ukraine Great Again). She then accuses Speaker Johnson of supporting the United States entering foreign wars as a business model. X users then state that MAGA needs to go as it is a “bigotry” movement.

RINO MIKE IS A SELLOUT — Jimmy Skerjanc (@JimSkerjanc) May 2, 2024

In addition to this, others are accusing the house speaker of being a “sellout” to the Republican party. Those who are supportive of the GOP are questioning as to why some of their representatives are appearing to be “sellouts” to their own political party, brought into power by the conservative voters.



