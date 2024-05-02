In a bombshell interview at his Mar-a-Lago resort, former President Donald Trump pulled back the curtain on his anticipated second-term agenda, raising eyebrows with plans for large-scale deportations and allowing states to monitor women’s pregnancies.

Speaking exclusively to TIME, Trump painted a stark picture of his vision for America’s future, signaling a hardline stance on immigration that could reshape the nation’s landscape.

With six months until the 2024 presidential election, his revelations have ignited fierce debate across the political spectrum.

Trump’s second-term plans

Trump minced no words when discussing his immigration strategy, hinting at a large-scale deportation operation targeting millions of undocumented immigrants. Defending his approach, he emphasized the gravity of the situation, labeling it an “invasion” and stressing the need to act decisively.

But it wasn’t just immigration policies that drew attention. Trump’s comments on reproductive rights sent shockwaves through the nation, as he expressed openness to allowing states to monitor pregnancies—a move that could drastically alter the landscape of women’s healthcare and rights.

His remarks on the controversial Roe v. Wade decision underscored his commitment to pushing power back to the states, a stance sure to resonate with his conservative base while sparking outrage among pro-choice advocates.

Dissent not allowed; no jobs for Biden believers

And in a sign of his unwavering loyalty to his base, Trump made it clear that he would not tolerate dissent within his ranks, stating his reluctance to hire anyone who believed in the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

As the political landscape heats up in anticipation of the 2024 election, Trump’s candid revelations have set the stage for a contentious battle over the soul of America’s future.

Love him or hate him, one thing is certain — Trump is back, and his plans are as controversial as ever.

