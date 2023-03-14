Morning Digest, March 14

‘1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre & people’ — S’poreans on uncleanly state of hawker centres

SINGAPORE: In response to a post sharing the “sad” and unkempt state of a hawker centre, Singaporeans have shared their exasperation about the issue online. While a few saw it as a lack of oversight, calling for a change in the rules and for attention to be given to hygiene, others pointed out that it is too much work for cleaners. An online user took to an online group that tracks complaints all over Singapore on Friday evening (March 10). Sharing an album of photos of an extremely messy Albery Food Centre, the post read, “Sad situation! First world country with third world Hawker Centre and people.” Read more here…

‘I queued 2hrs to reach 1km near SG custom’ — Netizen shares stressful experience stuck in traffic

SINGAPORE: An online user recently shared her stressful experience in traffic, which forced her to queue for two hours allegedly only to move one kilometre closer to Singapore Customs. In response to the post, many other Singaporeans shared their thoughts on the matter, with many echoing her exasperation.

The online user took to an online group that tracks various complaints in Singapore on Saturday (March 11). “I have queued two hours,” the post read. Attached was a disheartening photo capturing the bumper-to-bumper situation on the road. However, what was more concerning was the amount of tie the woman claimed to have been waiting just to move such a small distance.

Read more here…

DJ Jade Rasif asks followers what to tell people who never dated Asian girls before

SINGAPORE: DJ Jade recently shared on her Instagram that she is visiting Switzerland. In her recent post, she asks her followers what she should say whenever people ask her what Asian girls are like. “The people here say they haven’t dated an Asian girl before. They want to know what Asian girls are like… What should I tell them?” the DJ stated in her post caption. Read more here…

‘I’ll let folks decide for themselves’ — Jamus Lim posts Chan Chun Sing’s objections to WP’s proposed program allowing students to bypass PSLE

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last month, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) brought up a “Flexible Through-Train Program for Schools,” designed to help students who find tests stressful and learn at a pace that’s suitable for them. It lets parents allow their children to bypass the PSLE, making their first major examination at Secondary 4 instead of at age 12.

In his response on Mar 1, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that while the ministry is not against the idea, there are substantial challenges to its implementation.

Read more here…

Ho Ching shares excerpt from controversial “anti-Christianity” book

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching is making waves online after she shared an excerpt from the controversial 1927 book ‘Why I Am Not a Christian’ by British philosopher Bertrand Russell, on Facebook this week. Dubbed an “anti-Christianity” book in some quarters, Russell’s book critiques and challenges the fundamental beliefs and teachings of Christianity, raising serious questions about the existence of God, the validity of religious claims, and the morality of Christian teachings. Read more here…

