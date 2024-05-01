;
Featured News

Letter from the Publisher: Happy Labour Day to all Singaporeans

ByKumaran Pillai

May 1, 2024

This Labour Day, our team at The Independent Singapore find ourselves reflecting on the invaluable contributions of Singapore’s workforce, whose dedication and resilience form the backbone of our society.

From early-morning MRT operators to late-night hospital staff, the hard work of millions ensures that our island nation thrives.

Labour Day is also a time to reflect on the work that goes into bringing you quality news. In Singapore’s dynamic media landscape, producing quality news can be an uphill battle.

With the rapid pace of information and the pressures of operating in a tightly regulated environment, the quest for authentic journalism requires courage and perseverance.

Our team at TISG understands this challenge all too well, and we work tirelessly to deliver content that speaks truth to power and illuminates issues from unique angles.

The road to quality journalism is paved with countless hours of research, interviews, and fact-checking. It demands a commitment to integrity, a willingness to ask tough questions, and a passion for uncovering the stories that others might overlook.

See also  Jamus Lim, Gerald Giam make an appearance at Speakers Corner event for workers' safety

In a world where misinformation can spread at the speed of a click, our role as guardians of truth is more critical than ever.

Yet, the battle for quality news is not fought in isolation. It relies on the support and trust of readers like you. Each time you read, share, and engage with our content, you support independent journalism.

You recognize that diverse voices are essential to a healthy democracy and that critical inquiry strengthens our society.

On this Labour Day, let’s honour all workers, from those who keep our city running to those who keep us informed.

It’s a day to celebrate the human spirit, the collective effort, and the enduring belief that every role, no matter how big or small, contributes to the greater good.

As we take a moment to rest and recharge, let’s also remember the importance of supporting independent media. Your support allows us to continue our mission, to dig deeper, and to tell the stories that need to be told.

See also  Shareholders agreement makes it clear about funding

This Labour Day, we recommit ourselves to the pursuit of quality journalism and to serving you, our valued readers, with integrity and dedication.

Thank you for standing with us, and Happy Labour Day.

Featured image: Depositphotos

ByKumaran Pillai

Related Post

Featured News Relationships

30yo man earning five figures a month stumped after his date criticized him for living a thrifty lifestyle and for not owning a car

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean workers are pressured by their new foreign boss who forces them to donate 5-10% of their monthly salary to some overseas ‘charity’

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer doesn’t allow her to use her phone except on weekends for 7 years but then allows a new maid to use her phone freely

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Celebrity

G-Dragon channels his inner beat as he dances into ‘POWER’ digital single new practice video

November 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Stirring Romance: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won brew up an adorable connection in ‘Brewing Love’

November 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia

South Korean president apologizes for controversies surrounding his wife

November 11, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business

When employees lose trust in your leadership: A recipe for disengagement, stagnation, and decline

November 11, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.