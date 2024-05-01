;
International

Political bromance: Trump and DeSantis rekindle alliance over breakfast in Florida

ByGemma Iso

May 1, 2024
Political bromance

In an unexpected rendezvous that has set tongues wagging across the political spectrum, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared more than just a round of golf at the luxurious Shell Bay Club. This high-profile meeting — viewed by most as a political bromance — was brokered by mutual friend and real estate mogul Steve Witkoff, adding an air of intrigue to the affair.

As whispers of the rendezvous swirled, Trump took to his digital soapbox, Truth Social, to reveal snippets of their discussion. With a picturesque backdrop of Hollywood, Florida, Trump hinted at collaborative efforts to ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,’ hinting at a potential alliance.

Trump-DeSantis’ political bromance

DeSantis, known for his staunch support of the former president, didn’t hold back either. Expressing ‘full and enthusiastic support‘ for Trump, the Florida governor hinted at future collaborations that could solidify their political prowess.

Witkoff is set to host a high-profile fundraiser for Trump in Miami, amplifying speculation about the depth of their connections and the potential impact on the political fundraising scene.

Cowardly surrender?

For many, DeSantis’ full capitulation to Trump has occurred. With the Florida governor meeting his dominator for breakfast, he simultaneously pledged to assist in fundraising for the financially strained presumptive nominee.

DeSantis’ presidential aspirations have always been an open secret and this meeting could signify a strategic move. Despite his failed bid for the White House, DeSantis has kept his finger on the pulse, reaching out to supporters and donors, and fueling rumors of a potential 2028 run. However, he quashed any rumors of a vice-presidential role, keeping the political pundits guessing about his next move.

As the political arena braces for what could be a seismic shift, all eyes remain glued to the budding alliance between Trump and DeSantis, wondering what the future holds for these two titans of the GOP.

Cover Photo: YouTube

ByGemma Iso

