DJ Jade Rasif asks followers what to tell people who never dated Asian girls before

SINGAPORE: DJ Jade recently shared on her Instagram that she is visiting Switzerland. In her recent post, she asks her followers what she should say whenever people ask her what Asian girls are like.

“The people here say they haven’t dated an Asian girl before. They want to know what Asian girls are like… What should I tell them?” the DJ stated in her post caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Rasif (~˘▾˘)~ (@djjaderasif)

The post gained interesting comments from Jade Rasif’s followers.



One IG user mentioned: “Tell them that you are a very special asian girl,” pertaining to Jade. This gained a reply from her saying “I’m not like other girls, I’m worse.”

Another IG user said: “Tell them Asian girls are psychic”, which again managed to have a response from the DJ, saying “honestly I kinda am.”

Interestingly, one commented: “Lol, they’re like dating any group of 1 billion human beings pidgeon-holed into an arbitrary category”, to which Jade replied with “great I’ll say that.”

One more user declared: “Tell them we ain’t easy.”

On the other hand, some netizens have also commented on their observations on why Jade asked such a question.

“The people wanting to know this are racist and sexist,” remarked one commenter.

“Jade, that’s a lowkey pickup line. They use it on unsuspecting Asian girls that gets them to psychologically want to “prove” themselves. Asian women are infamously “easy” to non-Asian guys. It’s even in the statistics,” one more user commented, all being serious by his comment.

Meanwhile, others chose to comment on the beauty of Switzerland instead.

“Is it already spring in Switzerland? The weather outside looks amazing,” asked a curious IG user. Jade replied: “it’s still frozen with winter activities! But the evergreens have just started looking alive!”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg