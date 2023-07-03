DJ Jade Rasif says ‘this July my clothes are off’ and shares her “off month” plans

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Singaporean DJ Jade Rasif shared her plans for the month of July. In her post, she stated: “Nobody asked but this July my clothes are off, my phone is off, my calendar is clear, & my secondary school bestie is getting married here.”

Jade will be travelling to Santorini, Greece, and two more countries. She said that her summer is finally sorted out. She added: “ Summer, sorted 🇮🇹🇬🇷🇹🇷” adding the flags of Italy, Greece, and Turkey in her caption, and these might be the countries she will spend her summer 2023 at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Rasif (~˘▾˘)~ (@djjaderasif)

Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section.

Jade’s sister, Tyen Rasif, commented: “Get off your phone and enjoy your break 💙”

One IG user remarked: “your clothes are on though”, to which Jade replied: “I haven’t left… they will soon be off”.



Jade followed up a response in the comments sections: “In all seriousness July is an off month for me so I’m sorry if I don’t reply!!! Im still reachable through my PA: Meriel@hellojade.org”

More netizens became curious about Jade’s travel plans to the said countries in her emojis.

Another IG user asked: “Which parts of Turkey? If Istanbul and Cappadocia, you’ll have a blast there!”

One more IG user declared: “Roll on the summer….. SORTEDDDDD”

More users mentioned: “let’s meet in greece 😀❤️❤️❤️”, “So stunning nice 💕”, “Is that you’re at Santorini 😍”, and “Make sure to take a catamaran cruise.”

Before she spends her summer, Jade Rasif finished her remaining tour dates last June 2023. She had tours in Golden Tiger Kemang last June 15, Golden Tiger Grand Opening in Bandung last June 16, The H Club SCBD in Jakarta last June 17, and Don Julio 1942 Launch in Singapore last June 22 and 23.

