Naomi Neo meets Tom Cruise at the Red Carpet, but netizen confused about why she was invited

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, Naomi Neo shared how she met Tom Cruise, on the red carpet. The video snippets show how Naomi transformed into ‘Agent Naomi’ as she attended the movie’s premiere, Mission Impossible, in Singapore.

Naomi stated in her post caption: “agent naomi reporting for @missionimpossible’s red carpet 😛.. was such an honour to meet @tomcruise and the casts, plus catch the premiere for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning part one (which was sooooo freakin good btw).”

The movie, Mission Impossible, will premiere in Singapore on July 12.

Netizens expressed their reactions and commented on Naomi Neo’s post.

One IG user stated: “tom cruise so lucky to have met u!!!” which gained a reply from another user saying: “bruh it’s the other way around 😂”

Another IG user suggested: “Don’t wash your hands ok!!!!!??!?🤣”

More users declared: “Ffffffff!!! U met my dream man 😍😍😍”, “Cool! AGENT NAOMI”, “LIVING OUR DREAM!!! 😍”, “wow thats mission impossible!”, “OMG is Tom Cruise 😍”, and “OH MY GOD SHE MET TOM CRUISE AAAAA”

However, some people do not understand why Neo was invited to the event as she did not work in TV or Movies.

One IG user admitted: “Crazy for film company to invite someone who doesn’t work in TV or Movies. Makes no sense. 🙄”

“Only rich people can meet like this in VIP style. Power of money ❤️” another comment said.

Naomi Neo did not reply to any of the comments stated above.

