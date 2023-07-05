Tay Ying praised for her drug addict role in SHERO

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Tay Ying shared a video snippet of her acting scene from Mediacorp’s drama, Shero. She plays a drug addict in the series, and her acting skills capture the viewers’ attention.

Tay Ying stated in her post caption: “We all have that one person we will always be grateful for. For Xinya, it will always be Yin Xi”, referencing her character in the drama series alongside her co-actress Carrie Wong.

Netizens expressed their admiration for Tay Ying’s acting in the post’s comments section.

Veteran and award-winning actress Hong Hui Fang showed her appreciation towards Tay Ying’s acting by commenting the emojis: “👍👍👍👏👏👏”

Michelle Chia commented: “Love your performance in this scene 🙌”, which gained a reply from Tay Ying saying: “means a lot coming from you, thank you ❤️”

One IG user remarked: “The acting of both is really great and in place 👍👏🙌”

Another IG user declared: “You did a great job in episode 11. I really hope that your role in this drama: SHERO as Lin Xinya can be nominated for Star Awards 2024 next year.”

“Words can’t describe how amazing your acting is!” says one more netizen.

More users mentioned: “this scene is great! great job👏”, “t’s good to see your acting has improved! Hopefully you will be better and better! Keep up the good work 👍”, “TayYing in this scene acting as a drug addict your acting is world class! Keep it up! “, “Super awesome acting 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”, and “Amazing!!! 👏👏👏 I am going to catch the series now! You totally became the character! ❤️”

