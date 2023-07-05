Ayden Sng goes through purification ceremony in Bali, netizen says “I thought u becoming a monk”

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Ayden Sng shared his purification ceremony experience in Bali, Indonesia. He stated in his post caption: “All cleansed for the second half of the year and inviting all the positive energy in the universe into me 😁😁😁⁣”

A purification ceremony is a ritual that is meant to purify one’s self. It is a process of renewal in the spiritual and physical realms. Sng said the purification ceremony was called ‘Melukat’, where he meditated and prayed by the beach to cleanse his inner self.

The actor added that he wished for all his projects to go well and that everyone should have peace and good health.

Netizens expressed their opinions on Ayden’s experience in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “Wow amazing kick off all the bad n negative things. 🙌❤️😍can try nx time when going. Tq ayden for sharing. 🤗👍”

Another IG user said: “Wow! This overseas work trip must have been indeed eye-opening to you. I’m sure Melukat will leave you feeling rejuvenated and more positive in your second half of the year.”

One more IG user declared: “Very unique experience. I gonna visit Bali and have a try in the future!”

Jokingly, a netizen remarked: “I thought u becoming a monk😂”

More users commented: “Wow!! An interesting ceremony to experience during your overseas trip. Thank you for sharing. Wishing you the best of luck, may all your prayers be answered, all wishes be fulfilled,with all the postive vibes & luck be upon with you along the way!!”, “I believe all your heartfelt wishes will be realized”, and “Amazing loving this so calming 😍 💕”

