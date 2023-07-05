SINGAPORE: The iconic cooking reality competition, MasterChef Singapore, will return to its fourth season with a twist: team battles. For the first time, 18 talented home cooks will be divided into three teams, having six members.

Each team is led by one of the three chef judges: Audra Morrice, Bjorn Shen, and Damian D’Silva. Indeed, the fourth season calls for a showdown between the contestants and the judges.

MasterChef Singapore is back with Season 4: Top 18 contestants to face off in team battles

The 18 contestants were shortlisted after a nationwide search of culinary stars from all walks of life. With the age range of 18-53, these MasterChef hopefuls came from different occupations such as spice mixer, shipbroker, engineer, legal trainee, and others. Each has a unique story about their culinary journey.

The season will challenge the contestants with face-offs between teammates and joint battles against all groups. The judges will have a friendly rivalry as they lead their team. All 18 contestants will compete to be given one of the coveted 12 MasterChef with aprons that would allow them to enter the kitchen.

The winner of MasterChef Season 4 will take home a $10,000 cash prize and items such as prestigious internship communities, staycation packages and an array of home appliances of homewares and appliances.

MasterChef Singapore will be aired on MeWatch, Channel 5, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on National Day at 9 pm.

MasterChef Singapore is produced by GroupM Motion Entertainment and Beach House Pictures.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to the MasterChef kitchen this National Day, in a perfectly timed celebration of Singaporeans’ universal love for food. Beyond an enticing feast of local dishes reimagined by our aspiring home cooks, Season Four is poised to shake things up with the introduction of judges’ teams dialling up the competition and drama. We hope viewers with join us on the journey, rally behind our aspiring chefs and witness their culinary dreams unfold”, says Angeline Poh, the Chief Customer and Corporate Development.

