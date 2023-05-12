Mediacorp conducts a lensing ceremony for new drama, Till The End

SINGAPORE: According to an Instagram post shared by The Celebrity Agency, the cast of the upcoming drama series, Till The End, recently conducted a lensing ceremony for the show. It was attended by local artists Kym Ng, Boon Hui Lu, Richie Koh, Romeo Tan, and Choo Hou Ren.

“Swipe to see more about the lensing ceremony that took place yesterday for a new drama, Till The End!!” stated in the caption of the Instagram post.

It also mentioned: “Till The End will be available for free on mewatch soon. Stay tuned for updates.”

The Smart Local Singapore says in an article that a lensing ceremony is a Mediacorp ritual, especially for big projects such as filming an entire drama series which involves hundreds of cast and crew members. It is a team gathering right before the shoot begins. As one team, those involved will offer their prayers to the deities. The lensing ceremony is said to bring good luck and a smooth and successful shoot, regardless of everyone’s religious beliefs.

Some local artists and netizens expressed their thoughts and insights in the comment section.

Artist Sheila Sim commented: “I love lensing ceremonies!”

One netizen stated her support to artist Boon Hui Lu: “Everyone is working hard to make a good drama this year. It’s good to know she’s back in this new show with the rest of the actresses and cast.I will support her upcoming new drama.”

A fan of Richie Koh also remarked: “Richie ! Looking forward for all ur drama.”

The drama, Till The End, is a romantic comedy that revolves around the subject of death and separation. It will be shown every weeknight on Mediacorp Channel 8 from October 2023.

