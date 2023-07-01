‘Dopamine Dressing’ is the new summer trend for Singaporean celebrities

SINGAPORE: Another summer fashion trend has become popular among Singaporean celebrities. Following the popularity of the Y2K outfits are what they now call ‘Dopamine Dressing’, a combination of fashion and psychology.

Dopamine dressing adds bright and happy colours to one’s overall outfit to stimulate the secretion of dopamine in the brain, giving positive and happy emotions to an individual. This new fashion trend is quite similar to the Y2K vibe, but it uses more colour and has a more relaxed look – a cute, energetic, and happy atmosphere.

Here’s how to curate a ‘dopamine outfit’.

Choose bright colours to match with other clothing items

Usually, people love to style black and white clothes. In dopamine dressing, one may add a bright colour to the overall fit to instantly brighten the look without looking embarrassing.

Match the top and bottom using the same shade of bright colour

It is safest to wear the same bright colours for one’s top and bottoms. The complete look is compact and can appear very comfortable even though the texture and material of the top and bottom are different. It will surely give a more youthful and lively vibe.

Choose one solid colour



One can always opt for a one-piece bright colour for a simple fit. With this, people won’t have a hard time mixing and matching clothes and can easily go with the ‘dopamine’ look.

Challenge yourself by wearing contrasting bold colours



Use the colour wheel as a guide to mix and match the colours of your outfits. According to psychologists, matching adjacent colours from the colour wheel will make people happy.

People may also utilize the colour of their accessories, such as bags and shoes, to give that ‘dopamine’ effect on their overall fit.

What a great fashion trend to try this summer!

