Chinese actress Tang Wei allows her 4-year-old daughter, Summer to cut her own hair

Chinese actress Tang Wei, 41 does not usually post updates about her daughter on social media but on Tuesday (Jun 29) she chose to post two photos of the four-year-old cutting her own hair on Instagram.

Summer will be turning five in Aug. In the first shot, the young girl is seen cutting off the ends of her long hair with a small pair of scissors. The second shot shows Summer having a very short bob and chunks of hair are seen all over the floor, as reported by 8days.sg.

“Little Summer has been feeling too hot and has been cutting her own hair shorter and shorter, let’s see if there will be a third time,” Tang Wei wrote, before dedicating the second part of her caption to Summer. “When you went out to play on Sunday, children younger than you were already calling you big brother.”

Netizens gushed over how cute Summer looks in the photos (even though her face is covered) and they praised the child for being “amazing” and “as capricious as her mother”. However, there were some other netizens who thought it was dangerous for such a young girl to be cutting her hair by herself and worried that she might accidentally hurt herself with the scissors.

Some netizens thought it would be better if Tang Wei did it instead. There were also some netizens who pointed out that Tang Wei must have taken steps to ensure Summer’s safety during the whole process. As a good mother, that is probably the case.

Summer is Tang Wei’s only child with South Korean director Kim Tae Yong. The couple met while working on the 2010 film Late Autumn, got married in 2014, and welcomed Summer two years later.

Born Oct 7, 1979, Tang Wei is a Chinese actress. She rose to prominence for her appearance in Lust, Caution (2007).

Tang ranked 70th on Forbes China Celebrity 100 list in 2013, 38th in 2014, 55th in 2015. /TISG

