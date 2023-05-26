Zoe Tay shows off her beach body in a swimsuit; netizen says she is still the queen of Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, veteran artist Zoe Tay posted photos of herself in a swimsuit, revealing her sexy body despite her age. She stated in her post caption (translated in English): “Maintain a young heart, be a simple person, and enjoy the sun and warmth. This is how life should be.”

In the photos, Zoe Tay is seen happily enjoying herself and playing in the water. She also shared a jump shot with all smiles. It is really evident that she is having fun with her beach trip and enjoying good health with a nice physique.

Netizens expressed their insights and opinions in the comments section.

One netizen remarked that after all the years that have passed, she is still the queen of Mediacorp entertainment.

“Still the queen of Mediacorp 🔥,” the comment stated.

One IG user commented: “Born from the heart, happiness is everywhere! 👏👏👏”

Another IG user curtly replied: “Got money and rich of cause can look young and pretty. No money and stress every day you think can be like her????”

A netizen was curious as to where the beach was and asked: “Nice pictures. Which beach was that ?”

More IG users remarked: “Enjoy the sun ❤️❤️❤️”, and “So pretty 啊啊姐😍”

Zoe Tay is married to Philip Chionh, a former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot. At the peak of her career in 1995, she was engaged and was married in 2001. She has three sons, Brayden, Ashton, and Nathan aged 17, 15, and 11 respectively.

Recently, Zoe Tay lost her dog and companion, Pepper.

