Ex-Cantopop singer Rosanne Wong to appear in advertisement for shampoo

SINGAPORE: Singaporean sister Rosanne is now back in the spotlight. The Singapore-based Malaysian artist was part of a former Cantopop girl group named 2R with her sister Race Wong, who debuted in 2001 in Hong Kong.

Since 2011, the sisters have been inactive in the showbiz industry but thriving in their personal lives. Race, who stayed in Singapore, married a businessman named David and has two kids. Rosanne, on the other hand, resides in Hong Kong with her dentist husband and two sons.

The two reunited in Hong Kong for a media encounter.

In an interview with As One, the sisters were asked if they would return to their singing career. Rosanne stated: “I’ve always liked singing, but I don’t have a room in my home where I can sing, so I sing when I am showering.”

She added that organizers approached them to conduct a 2R concert about five or six years ago. Unfortunately, they did not accept the offer because they couldn’t afford to commit to the three-month rehearsals, given that they both are mothers now and need to take care of their children and personal endeavours.

However, Rosanne revealed she would be starring in an advertisement for a South Korean shampoo brand.

“I will film the advertisement in Hong Kong… I can choose my makeup and manicure artist, hair stylist and assistant. Nobody asked me before if I liked my hairstyle in the past,” Roxanne stated.

“I have control over many things. I will also release a new song for the advertisement,” Roxanne concluded.

The other sister, Race Wong, now focuses on her real estate business, and her husband encourages her in all her business endeavours. She also wants to make time for her two children.

