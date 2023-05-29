Sylvia Lim posts tribute to Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner

SINGAPORE: Ms Sylvia Lim, who chairs The Workers’ Party, posted a tribute in honour of singing legend Tina Turner, 83, who died of natural causes on May 24 at her home in Switzerland.

Posting a photo of Turner’s multi-platinum 1984 album, Private Dancer, Ms Lim wrote, “Simply the Best. Coincidentally I bought this record a few weeks ago.”

“Through her personal trial and tribulations, she emerged stronger and rocked to scintillating heights. When asked about the secrets of her success, she once said that she took care of herself, did not do drugs or smoke, but did enjoy a little champagne and wine (🤓). Her performances were raw, energetic and passionate.

And we all need a bit of this attitude: who needs a heart when a heart can be broken? #TinaTurner #SimplyTheBest #whatslovegottodowithit,” the WP chair added.

Ms Lim, 58, is from a generation that saw Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, make a come back in the 1980s that was highly unusual for a middle-aged female singer, eventually becoming “the Queen of Rock and Roll,” as the WP MP noted.

Turner’s first claim to fame was in the 1960s as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, the band formed by her abusive first husband.

By 1978, she filed for divorce, later remarrying Swiss-German music executive Erwin Bach, who was sixteen years her junior and with whom she lived in Küsnacht, Switzerland, until she passed away.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” reads a statement on her Instagram page.

Ms Turner performed in Singapore several times, including at the World Trade Centre for the Break Every Rule World Tour in 1988 and at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the Wildest Dreams Tour in 1996.

The video below shows her arriving in Singapore following a private concert for the Princess of Brunei.

/TISG

