WP chair Sylvia Lim reveals her silver hairstyle was inspired by Korean actress Seo Yi-Sook

SINGAPORE: Ms Sylvia Lim, who chairs The Workers’ Party, revealed in a recent Instagram post that her decision to go grey had been inspired by a Korean actress.

“After watching K drama Start Up in late 2021, I was so inspired by actress Seo Yi-Sook’s grey hairstyle that I decided to be just like her. 15 months later, I dare say I’m getting there💪🏼… thank you @jameschiun #60isthenew40,” she wrote in an April 7 post.

The Aljunied GRC MP, who turned 58 last month, posted a photo of the Kdrama actress, and one of herself sporting a similar hairstyle.

Start-Up, which aired in 2020, is set in Sandbox, a fictional South Korean version of Silicon Valley, and is about a young woman who aspires to be like Apple founder Steve Jobs. In the series, Ms Seo Yi-Sook plays the CEO of two tech companies.

Ms Lim tagged her hairstylist, Mr James Chiun, who runs Hair By James Chiun in Jurong East, and who presumably helped her transition to her present hairstyle.

Her decision to sport silver hair was applauded by many, given the pressure women are often subjected to in order to hide the signs of aging.

She called her new style “liberating.”

When one woman commented, “ok I am inspired not to hide my hair now,” Ms Lim answered, “don’t hide it! It’s liberating.”

“Silver is the new black,” wrote her fellow Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera.

“Silver is Elegance,” commented another.

One wrote, “Hah! Me too! If men can look distinguished I’m in grey, so can us women!,” to which Ms Lim agreed.

Another called it “ the sign of #elderstatespersonship.”

Yet another netizen wrote, “Can you recommend your hairdresser to Josephine Teo. A full-on blonde mp isn’t cool in any way. She needs your help,” but it appeared that Ms Lim did not take very kindly to this comment.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg