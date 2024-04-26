In Washington, DC, the Supreme Court leaned towards agreeing with arguments presented by Donald Trump’s attorneys, suggesting that former presidents may retain some degree of immunity beyond their time in office. The court deliberated on whether Trump could be prosecuted for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, as asserted by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

According to Breitbart, While a federal trial court initially ruled against Trump’s immunity, the Supreme Court’s decision, expected in late June, will likely establish a standard for presidential immunity post-office. This process could prolong any trial significantly, potentially extending beyond the 2024 Election Day.

Despite some positive indicators for Trump, the court’s stance remains uncertain, with even liberal justices considering the possibility of enduring presidential immunity. The case, Trump v. United States, No. 23-939, awaits the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Following that, conservatives state that this basically means that Trump is free at this point of time. Conservatives say that they want a President that is able to bring the American people together while doing a good job for the country’s economy. It seems that many agree with this rhetoric.

However, it seems that there are those arguing with each other about the matter. An X user claims that the current President has a lot of claims against him which should be penalized. But granting immunity to former Presidents may backfire on the American people whether it involves Trump or Biden.

