;
Business & Economy

Retail sales declined despite Taylor Swift concerts, but why economists remain optimistic?

ByMary Alavanza

May 8, 2024
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

SINGAPORE: Retail sales dipped in March despite expectations surrounding Taylor Swift’s six-day concert series. The numbers took a 1.0% dip month-on-month.

However, the Singapore Business Review reported that certain sectors showed “good momentum amidst the decline.”

UOB economists observed that food & alcohol, department stores, watches & jewellery, cosmetics, and toiletries & medical goods exhibited good momentum, providing a silver lining in an otherwise subdued landscape.

One contributing factor to the sales slump appears to be a decrease in Chinese tourist arrivals, said UOB economists. March saw 248,000 visitors from China, a notable decline from February’s record-breaking 327,000.

Analysis from UOB suggests that this decline in Chinese tourists may have impacted retail sales, with March figures reflecting only 83% of the influx seen in March 2019.

According to UOB, “Chinese tourists in March [2024] amounted to only 83% of the 300,000 recorded in March 2019, a noticeable step down from the prior month, which was at 96% of 340,000 recorded in February 2019.”

See also  Singapore's retail vacancy rate drops to 6.5% in Q3, lowest in a decade

“In comparison, the share of the overall number of tourists eased only slightly to 95% of the 1.564 million recorded in March 2019, from 96% in February of the 1.50 million recorded in February 2019,” they added.

Despite this hiccup, economists maintain a positive outlook for the retail sector.

Factors such as regional leisure travel and upcoming events like concerts and conventions are expected to provide a boost in the coming months.

Also, recent financial injections, such as the S$1.9 billion enhancement to the Assurance Package environment and the distribution of S$300 climate vouchers to HDB households, are anticipated to stimulate retail spending, particularly in categories like Furniture & Household Equipment. /TISG

Read also: Watch out for these 4 Orchard Shopping Belt sub-precincts retail opportunities

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business & Economy

Bursa Malaysia preparing to launch used cooking oil futures contract in December

November 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s six-month treasury bill yield rises to 3.04% amid uncertainty over US rate cuts next year

November 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia Business & Economy

China says more rivalry expected with Trump in power, the nation speculates on ties

November 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Personal Finance

Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Nov 2024: Earn up to 3.25% interest!

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Project 2025: The Heritage Foundation path to MAGA

November 17, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

Netizens call out woman who bought discounted trolleys and got upset after the store dropped prices 2 weeks later

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ACRES warns residents to take precautions with their dogs after a man was seen poisoning pigeons at Choa Chu Kang

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.