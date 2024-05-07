In the latest concerning development surrounding Boeing, the company has confessed to falsifying records pertaining to the inspection of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. This admission came to light after news emerged of yet another federal inquiry into the aviation giant.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) disclosed on Monday that it was initiating a new investigation into Boeing, particularly focused on potential record falsification related to the 787 Dreamliner, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

According to Gizmodo, Boeing later revealed that employees at its North Charleston assembly plant in South Carolina had indeed falsified records. The FAA confirmed the probe, stating it was investigating whether Boeing completed required inspections and if employees falsified aircraft records.

Furthermore, Boeing executives acknowledged the misconduct internally, highlighting the importance of reporting irregularities. Despite Boeing’s assertion that the falsification didn’t pose immediate flight safety risks, the company faces mounting scrutiny amidst ongoing federal investigations and a series of whistleblower deaths, fueling conspiracy theories surrounding its safety practices.

However, the company claims that there are no major issues with the popular aircraft. But, it seems that social media users are thinking otherwise. Some even speculate that it will be a challenging time for the airlines as their aircrafts would need to be vigorously inspected by their respective safety commissions.

Following that, some users are placing bold claims towards the American aircraft manufacturer. Despite all of this, there is still a need for Boeing to continue producing aircrafts as airlines do not want to rely entirely on one major aircraft producer for the aircrafts they purchase.

