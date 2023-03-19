Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim & He Ting Ru pay courtesy call at New Zealand High Commission

SINGAPORE: A trio of Members of Parliament from The Workers’ Party paid a courtesy call at the New Zealand High Commission on Thursday (Mar 16).

WP chief and leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh posted a photo of himself on Facebook with party chair Sylvia Lim, who both represent Aljunied GRC, and MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) with High Commissioner Gabrielle Rush and Deputy High Commissioner Peter Kemp, with whom they had “an engaging conversation,” he wrote, “on a number of matters of topical interest.”

Mr Singh noted that almost all of them happened to be dressed in blue, which is the colour of The Workers’ Party. “The choice of blue apparel by most of us was a happy coincidence. Sylvia did well for us going with black!”

The announcement of Ms Rush as High Commissioner to Singapore was made last December, with New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta noting, “Singapore is an important partner for Aotearoa New Zealand with shared interests across political, security, economic and environmental issues.

Through Ms Rush’s appointment, we will continue to deepen our partnership and collaborate on defence, climate change and the transition to a green economy,” she added.

She began serving in the High Commission in Singapore at the start of this year.

Ms Rush, an international lawyer and diplomat, had formerly been New Zealand’s Consul-General to Hong Kong and Macao from 2014 to 2017. She also served as Political Counsellor at the New Zealand Embassy in Beijing from 2013 to 2014 and was posted to its High Commission in London in the 1990s.

She presented her credentials to President Halimah Yacob at the Istana last month, on Feb 14.

Mr Kemp has served as Deputy High Commissioner since January 2020, having joined the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade a decade before. He also served as a Senior Fellow at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in 2019. /TISG

