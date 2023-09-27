Pritam Singh: Heartfelt appreciation for ‘Free Food For All’ briyani distribution

SINGAPORE — In a heartwarming display of community spirit and solidarity, over 20 groups, including motorbike enthusiasts and their friends, came together to take part in a mutton briyani distribution event organised by the ‘Free Food For All’ (FFA) organisation at Block 536, Bedok North Street 3 on Sep 24.

A total of 10,000 packets of mutton briyani were prepared by the volunteers. A portion of it was handed out to the residents who queued at the Kaki Bukit division of the Aljunied GRC on that day, while a few thousand packets of the biryani were distributed to other beneficiaries and the needy across the island.

Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh and Member of Parliament Faisal Manap also graced the event after their walkabout in the morning with other members of the Workers’ Party. Singh expressed his admiration for the effort put in by the organiser and the volunteers for this noble charity project.

“This is a massive effort and they have brought together so many volunteers from different organisations. The least we can do is to thank them for their contributions, and that is why I am here with the rest of our party volunteers. This is the first time I am involved with an FFA effort here, but they have been here for other events at the Kaki Bukit division before with MP Faisal,” shared Leader of Opposition Singh with The Independent Singapore.

Faisal only recently resumed his duty as an MP, as he was on a six-week hospitalisation leave. He was warded in late July due to a cardiac condition and underwent two angioplasty procedures. During his absences, former parliamentarians Low Thia Khiang, Png Eng Huat and Lee Li Lian covered his duties, including his meet-the-people sessions.

“The whole atmosphere was electrifying with different communities banding together to serve the greater community. A humbling experience for both MPs. Thousands of packs were sent off to needy all over SG whilst a huge number of residents & non-residents from far and near queued to collect their share. Many came by to salam MP Faisal and enquired about his health. Nice to have met so many familiar and new faces at a KB event,” posted WP on their Facebook page.

FFA founder Nizar Shariff was pleased with the success of this event and, most importantly, how it benefits those who need it. He also thanks the volunteers who rally together a day at the venue to begin preparations for the massive cooking preparations.

“I want an event where it is like a Malay wedding style. One where we can bring everyone together. We can bring the community or what we called the gotong-royong spirit. We can cook at the venue, serve it there and be with the community,” expressed Nizar, who started FFA in 2014 with a dream to feed the underprivileged and change lives for the better.

“I am amazed with the support shown by these groups of volunteers that have come together overnight and prepared everything for the community. We should be doing these regularly,” added Nizar, also affectionately known as the ‘Big Bear’ in the community.