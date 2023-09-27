WP invites residents to join Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim at Mid-Autumn Festival

SINGAPORE: If you live in Serangoon North or Serangoon Ave 4, The Workers’ Party invites you to this weekend’s Mid-Autumn Festival. Those who want to meet Aljunied GRC MPs Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh are in luck, as they both will be there.

Ms Lim is the WP chair, and Mr Singh, the party’s secretary-general, is also the Leader of the Opposition. Both MPs have been representing Aljunied GRC in Parliament since 2011.

“The Mid-Autumn is an important traditional festival in Chinese culture that serves as an important time of reunion with family and friends.

Residents can come by and savour various festive snacks and pomelos on offer (while stocks last), as well as admire lanterns on display and join in a procession around Serangoon’s beautiful parks, all while observing the very last supermoon of 2023 – where the moon is said to be at its biggest and brightest!,” the WP wrote in its Facebook page on Tuesday (Sept 26).

Interested residents do not need to register for the celebrations, and the WP added that admission is free.

The poster for the event says that the celebrations are on Sept 29 (Friday) and Oct 1 (Sunday), from 7 p.m. onwards.

On Sept 29, the festival will be held at Serangoon Avenue 4 Community Park, and On Oct 1, at the stage near Block 116 Serangoon North.

“All are welcome… Limited lanterns and food items while stocks last,” it adds.

The WP can be reached by phone at 9868 4597 or via email at serangoon@wp.sg.

Ms Lim oversaw the Serangoon ward from 2011 to 2020. From 2020 onward, former WP MP Leon Perera took over, until he stepped down in July following reports of an extramarital affair. The remaining Aljunied MPs—Mr Singh, Ms Lim, Mr Faisal Manap and Mr Gerald Giam—have collectively been overseeing the ward since Mr Perera stepped down.

Meanwhile, at Sengkang GRC also, there will be Mid-Autumn celebrations this weekend. WP MP Louis Chua invited residents to festivities on Saturday, Sept 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 in the evening at 252A Compassvale Street.

“There’ll be various activities such as lantern making, games and snacks (including mooncakes of course)…and to let out the surprise a lil bit, there’ll be a special performance lined up for you as well!

Admission is FREE so see you there!” wrote Mr Chua in a Sept 26 Facebook post.

/TISG